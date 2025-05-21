Left Menu

Pep Guardiola's Squad Philosophy: A Leaner Manchester City for Success

Pep Guardiola, committed to maintaining a lean squad at Manchester City, is prepared to leave rather than manage an oversized team. Struggling with injuries, City bolstered their lineup with significant January signings but plans for more in the off-season. Guardiola insists on a smaller squad for better team dynamics.

Pep Guardiola has emphasized his commitment to a lean squad at Manchester City, indicating he would sooner resign than handle an inflated roster next season. His remarks follow a trophyless season since 2017, prompting squad restructuring.

City's recent 3-1 victory over Bournemouth saw Guardiola make tough selections, leaving several players, including James McAtee, on the sidelines. This pattern continued during their FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace. Guardiola prefers smaller teams, yet injuries, like Rodri's knee surgery, disrupted their title defense.

In a bid to salvage the season, City invested over $200 million in January. Despite upcoming key player departures, Guardiola is focused on maintaining small squad numbers. He believes this fosters better emotional and team connections, crucial for the club's soul and dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

