Madhya Pradesh T20 League Shifts to Gwalior Amid Monsoon Concerns

The Madhya Pradesh T20 League's start has been delayed and relocated from Indore to Gwalior due to advancing monsoons and IPL schedule changes. The league will now start on June 12 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. The event has expanded to include seven teams, adding squads from Bundelkhand and Chambal regions.

The Madhya Pradesh T20 League is facing adjustments as the event's start date has been postponed from May 27 to June 12. The shift from Indore to Gwalior comes as a measure against predictable monsoon conditions, the organizers announced.

Originally scheduled to coincide with the conclusion of the IPL on May 25, the league's start was delayed due to the IPL's rescheduling to June 3, following a brief halt stemming from India-Pakistan military tensions.

The competition, organized by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association and supported by the MP Cricket Association, will now feature seven teams, including new entrants from the Bundelkhand and Chambal regions, along with the introduction of an inaugural Women's League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

