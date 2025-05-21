Left Menu

Monaco Grand Prix: Who Will Reign On The Twisty Streets?

As Formula One heads to Monaco, McLaren aims to capitalize on the circuit's unique nature. While Max Verstappen remains a formidable competitor, the focus shifts to drivers like Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Monaco's unpredictable track may determine whether McLaren or rivals like Ferrari and Mercedes seize the advantage.

21-05-2025
Max Verstappen's recent triumph at Imola confirmed Red Bull's prowess in the Formula One title race, yet the Monaco Grand Prix presents a fresh challenge poised to favor McLaren. Oscar Piastri leads McLaren's quest to maintain dominance, with teammate Lando Norris eager to close the gap.

Charles Leclerc, last year's Monaco victor, remains a threat despite Ferrari's current difficulties in qualifying. Meanwhile, Mercedes' hopes rest on George Russell's consistent performance in qualifying sessions this season. Rookie Kimi Antonelli joins the fray, ready to face Monaco's formidable course.

The race holds promise for unexpected outcomes, given the intricate circuit and a newly required second pit stop. Although Red Bull's Christian Horner expresses optimism, past experiences in Monaco caution a modest approach from Verstappen. McLaren's strong record in the principality sets the stage for a potentially thrilling contest.

