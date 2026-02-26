Left Menu

Red Bull Racing and Oracle: Powering Into the Future with AI

Oracle and Red Bull Racing have extended their data-driven Formula One partnership, introducing an AI-powered strategy agent. This cutting-edge tool aims to enhance race strategy by integrating automated data interpretation, ushering in a new era for the sport. The collaboration showcases the evolving role of AI in F1 technology.

Oracle and Red Bull Racing have taken a significant step forward, unveiling a multi-year extension of their partnership. The collaboration, celebrated for its data-driven approach, now aims to revolutionize Formula One strategy through an innovative AI-powered strategy agent set to debut in Australia next week.

Despite no disclosed financial terms, the deal, originally worth $300 million over five years, underscores Oracle's commitment to using F1 as a proving ground for its technology. The partnership also marks Red Bull's new era with the Red Bull Ford Powertrains engine, and a change in leadership with Laurent Mekies as principal.

As Red Bull integrates Oracle's AI technology, they anticipate a shift towards AI-driven strategy modeling, potentially allowing AI strategists to play a crucial role in future races. This groundbreaking move could redefine how race strategies are developed and executed, leveraging real-time data analysis to optimize decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

