Karun Chandhok Relives Racing Glory in Vettel's Red Bull R8 at Buddh Circuit

Karun Chandhok, the former Indian Formula 1 driver, described his experience piloting Sebastian Vettel's Red Bull R8 at the Buddh International Circuit as an unforgettable day. This RB8, which once led Vettel to a World Championship triumph, magnifies the track's significance in India's motorsport history.

The Buddh International Circuit, which hosted its maiden Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in 2011, holds a nostalgic place in Chandhok's heart. "In a nation of 1.4 billion, driving this championship car on my home track was a truly special moment," he remarked to ANI, reflecting on the unique blend of nostalgia and pride.

With murmurs of Formula 1 making a comeback to Greater Noida, spearheaded by potential governmental backing, Chandhok views this possibility as an invigorating first stride. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's recent visit suggests burgeoning plans to reinstate the Indian Grand Prix.

While Chandhok acknowledges the enthusiasm, he emphasizes the procedural steps required for such a revival, including financial planning, legislative support, and infrastructural upgrades, which are pivotal for reincorporating India into the international F1 calendar.

In related motorsport events, Arvid Lindblad, alongside notable drift and stunt athletes including Abdo Feghali and Roman Karymov, is set to dazzle fans at the Red Bull Moto Jam, showcasing a diverse lineup of spectacles from iconic vehicles like the BMW M3 e92 and Kawasaki KX 450.

