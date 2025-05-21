Unprecedented Qualification Challenges Await Euro 2028 Co-Hosts

In a surprising deviation from tradition, England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales will not have automatic berths for the 2028 European Championship despite being co-hosts. Instead, these nations must participate in the qualifying rounds to secure their spots in the tournament.

This decision, announced by UEFA's executive committee in Bilbao, marks a shift from recent Euro protocols, excluding the 2020 edition, where automatic qualifications were not provided due to multi-city hosting. The unique arrangement allows two potential fallback spots for the best-performing host nations failing to qualify through the standard process.

The qualifying mechanism involves 12 group winners and the eight highest-ranked runners-up moving directly to the finals, while playoffs will determine the remaining positions. The 2028 Euros promise thrilling challenges, set against the nine iconic venues across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

