Triumphant Waves: Champions Rise in Khelo India Beach Games

At the Khelo India Beach Games 2025, Karnataka's Renukacharya Hodmani and Maharashtra's Diksha Yadav dominated the open water swimming events. The hosts, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, excelled in pencak silat, furthering their lead. Rain added drama to sepak takraw finals, affecting outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Daman | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:56 IST
In an exhilarating showcase of talent at the Khelo India Beach Games 2025, Karnataka's Renukacharya Hodmani and Maharashtra's Diksha Yadav clinched victories in open water swimming, thrilling spectators with their stamina and skill.

Meanwhile, the hosts Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu excelled in pencak silat, enjoying three gold medal wins and edging ahead in the overall medal standings.

Adding to the drama, rain played a pivotal role in the sepak takraw finals, tipping the scales in Delhi's favor in the men's category after an initial lead by Manipur.

