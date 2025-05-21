Left Menu

Thrilling IPL Showdown: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals saw a stellar performance. Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten at 73, leading Mumbai to a total of 180 runs with 5 wickets down. Key performances also included Ryan Rickelton's 25 and Tilak Varma's 27. Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar were notable bowlers for Delhi.

Updated: 21-05-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals captivated audiences, showcasing intense performances from both sides. Suryakumar Yadav carried the day for Mumbai with an unbeaten 73, contributing significantly to the team's total of 180 runs for 5 wickets.

Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma added crucial runs with their scores of 25 and 27 respectively. On the bowling front, Mukesh Kumar's efforts stood out as he claimed two wickets, despite moderate conceding runs.

Delhi's bowlers, including Kuldeep Yadav, who took one wicket with economical bowling, strove to contain the opposition. Mumbai's innings, however, reflected resilience, setting a challenging target for their rivals.



