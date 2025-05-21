Barcelona Secure Hansi Flick Until 2027 After Stellar Season

Barcelona has extended the contract of their head coach, Hansi Flick, until 2027, following a remarkable season marked by significant triumphs in domestic competitions. The announcement comes after Flick guided the team to capture three major trophies and reassert their dominance in LaLiga.

Under Flick's leadership, Barcelona held the top position in the Spanish league for most of the season and ultimately clinched their 28th LaLiga title with two games to spare. The team also triumphed in the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, defeating long-time rivals Real Madrid in both finals.

Despite falling short in the Champions League semi-finals against Inter Milan, Flick has reinvigorated FC Barcelona's competitive edge in Europe. His first season win rate stands at an impressive 73%, restoring confidence among fans and making them a formidable opponent once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)