Lindsey Vonn's Triumphant Olympic Comeback

Lindsey Vonn, the renowned American skier, is aiming for an Olympic comeback at age 40. After a successful knee surgery, she feels better than ever and is training for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics. Climate concerns for the event persist, but Vonn remains confident about favorable conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 06:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 06:03 IST
Lindsey Vonn, a legendary figure in the skiing world, has set her sights on an Olympic comeback at the age of 40. On Wednesday, she expressed confidence in her improved physical condition, which she described as being better than during her last Olympic stint seven years ago.

A partial knee replacement, undergone last year, significantly enhanced Vonn's overall fitness, paving the way for her bid to join the U.S. ski team for the Milan-Cortina Olympics in 2026. Vonn conveyed her excitement during an event organized by NBCUniversal, emphasizing her remarkable physical state. 'My body feels amazing,' she stated.

Concerns about climate change affecting the snow conditions in Cortina have arisen, but Vonn remains unflustered. Trusting in Cortina's ability to deliver optimal skiing conditions, she is resolute in her belief that the racetrack will be impeccable, whether the snow is man-made or natural. Meanwhile, fellow American athlete Chloe Kim also prepares to adapt to any weather scenario as she aims for her third gold medal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

