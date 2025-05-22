Left Menu

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Pyramids: Clash of Titans in CAF Champions League Final

The Mamelodi Sundowns, out of Pretoria, are eyeing a second CAF Champions League title against Pyramids, a team newly risen in Egyptian football. Despite Sundowns' past challenges in knockout rounds, and Pyramids' first-time appearance at this level, both teams are well-financed and ready for the face-off.

22-05-2025
In a thrilling encounter, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns are set to clash with Egypt's Pyramids in the CAF Champions League final. Historically dominant in regional football, Sundowns aim for a second title but face a formidable adversary in the Cairo-based Pyramids, known for disrupting Egyptian football dynamics.

With a residence in Pretoria, Sundowns have consistently reached the later stages of the tournament yet often falter in crucial knockout rounds. Their path to this year's final was narrow, escaping the semi-finals by a last-minute own goal against Egyptian holders Al Ahly, advancing on away goals.

Financial backing plays a significant role for both teams. The Sundowns, under the guidance of coach Miguel Cardoso and ownership of wealthy African businessman Patrice Motsepe, have deep pockets to draw from. Though Pyramids, with UAE ownership, are well-equipped to challenge Egypt's traditionally dominant clubs, boasting a squad enhanced by talent from across Africa.

