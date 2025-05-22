Left Menu

Novak Djokovic: A Champion's Race Against Time

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, faces challenges in his quest for a fourth French Open title and a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam. Despite struggling with form and parting ways with coach Andy Murray, Djokovic is making a final push in the Geneva Open to regain momentum.

Updated: 22-05-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:38 IST
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, a legendary force in tennis with 24 Grand Slam titles, finds himself at a career crossroads. The 38-year-old is on a quest for a fourth French Open title amid an uncertain season marked by injuries and form challenges.

Djokovic has not claimed a trophy this year and experienced unexpected early exits in major tournaments, including Monte Carlo and Madrid. Adding to the intrigue, he recently parted ways with Andy Murray, his coach, in a surprising move. Despite these hurdles, Djokovic is taking a wildcard entry in the Geneva Open, aiming for vital clay court practice ahead of Paris.

With every match crucial, Djokovic's focus is on recapturing his championship form. His ultimate goal remains an elusive record 25th Grand Slam, surpassing Margaret Court's longstanding achievement. As he approaches the twilight of his career, the tennis world watches closely, wondering if the champion can overcome adversity once more.

