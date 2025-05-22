Unveiling the Truth: The Lucy Letby Inquiry Report

The final report from the public inquiry into the horrific murders of seven newborn babies by British nurse Lucy Letby is anticipated to be released early next year. Announced via a statement on the inquiry's website this Thursday, Letby's heinous actions have positioned her as Britain's most notable serial child killer in recent history.

Between June 2015 and June 2016, while working in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northern England, Letby was found guilty of murdering seven children and attempting to murder seven more. Her shocking case has brought about a government-ordered inquiry to investigate how her crimes remained unnoticed for such an extended period and to scrutinize the hospital's reaction to concerns raised about Letby before her eventual arrest.

Kathryn Thirlwall, at the helm of the inquiry, is tasked with writing to those criticized in the report, with the final document due to be finalized by the end of November. This critical report seeks to shed light on the failings that allowed such grievous acts to occur and aims to ensure accountability and prevent future occurrences.

