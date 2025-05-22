Left Menu

Sachin Yadav: Aiming High Amidst Challenges in Javelin Arena

Indian javelin thrower Sachin Yadav faces a setback as the NC Classic event is postponed, impacting his World Championships preparation. Despite challenges, he's determined to excel at the Asian Championships and aims to qualify for the World event in South Korea. The upgrade of training facilities adds to his hurdles.

Sachin Yadav, a promising Indian javelin thrower, finds himself in a challenging situation after the postponement of the inaugural NC Classic. Originally set for Friday, the event was delayed due to geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, impacting Yadav's plans to improve his personal best.

Yadav, a rising star hailing from a farming family in Uttar Pradesh, was one of the five Indian athletes scheduled for the event in Bengaluru alongside Olympic-medallist Neeraj Chopra. The delay has affected his preparation for the World Championships, as he now aims to leverage his upcoming participation in the Asian Championships.

Compounding Yadav's challenges is the ongoing renovation of training facilities at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, pushing him to travel to Faridabad for practice. Despite these hurdles, Yadav remains focused on qualifying for the World Championships, his target as he heads to South Korea.

