Farewell to a Legend: Luka Modric Bids Adieu to Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Luka Modric will part ways after the Club World Cup. Modric, 39, departs following a legendary 13-year spell, winning 28 titles. He became integral to the club's success but saw reduced playing time under Carlo Ancelotti. The Club World Cup begins mid-June in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:21 IST
Real Madrid and their stalwart midfielder, Luka Modric, have mutually agreed to part ways following the conclusion of the Club World Cup.

The 39-year-old Croatian international will leave the club after a remarkable tenure that saw him become a defining figure in both Real Madrid's history and world football.

During his 13 seasons at the club, Modric amassed 28 titles, including six European Cups and four Spanish Leagues, engraving his name as a legend. Recently, he played fewer minutes under coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Club World Cup is set to begin mid-June in the United States.

