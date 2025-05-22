Left Menu

Injured Soumya Sarkar Ruled Out, Mehidy Hasan Steps In for Pakistan T20 Series

Soumya Sarkar will miss Bangladesh's T20 series against Pakistan due to a back injury. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, currently in the PSL playoffs, replaces him. Bangladesh arrives in Lahore on May 25, ahead of the series starting May 28, with preparation sessions planned for optimal performance.

Injured Soumya Sarkar Ruled Out, Mehidy Hasan Steps In for Pakistan T20 Series
Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh's cricket roster has hit a snag as Soumya Sarkar, a key batter, has been sidelined from the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan due to a back injury. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, notably engaged with Lahore Qalandars during the PSL 2025 playoffs, has been confirmed as his substitute, as per ESPNcricinfo's Thursday report.

The T20 series, commencing on May 28, sees Bangladesh touching down in Lahore on May 25, allowing a few days for preparatory training on May 26 and 27. Sarkar had already missed a previous series against UAE in Sharjah, which Bangladesh ended up losing 2-1, indicating the need for his extended recuperation.

Despite being left out initially, Mehidy capitalizes on a prolific 2024-2025 run, including stellar performances in the Test series against Zimbabwe and success in the Bangladesh Premier League, earning a spot on the team. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh squad bands together in anticipation of a challenging series amid these unforeseen changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

