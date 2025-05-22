Raiza Dhillon Shoots Silver in ISSF Junior World Cup

In the face of tough conditions, Indian Olympian Raiza Dhillon clinched a silver medal in the women's skeet event at the ISSF Junior World Cup, recording 51 hits in the 60-shot final. Despite starting in fourth place, Raiza climbed the ranks after nailing a crucial three-way shoot-off. Her only superior, Phoebe Bodley-Scott of Great Britain, hit 53 targets.

Raiza's finesse and focus earned her India's third medal at the tournament and her first individual World Cup medal, closing her junior career on a high. Her performance also follows India's second silver at the event and her gritty early rounds saw her eventually secure second place in a fiercely-contested final.

Reflecting on the icy, breezy conditions, Raiza expressed satisfaction with her execution, hinting her evolving technique paid off. Drawing confidence from a prior Peru World Cup final, she now eyes success at the forthcoming Lonato World Cup.

