Raiza Dhillon Shoots Silver in ISSF Junior World Cup

Raiza Dhillon won silver in the women's skeet at the ISSF Junior World Cup, delivering a strong performance despite challenging conditions. Her 51 hits earned her second place after a tense shoot-off, marking her first individual World Cup medal. Eyeing future competitions, Raiza is set for more successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:05 IST
In the face of tough conditions, Indian Olympian Raiza Dhillon clinched a silver medal in the women's skeet event at the ISSF Junior World Cup, recording 51 hits in the 60-shot final. Despite starting in fourth place, Raiza climbed the ranks after nailing a crucial three-way shoot-off. Her only superior, Phoebe Bodley-Scott of Great Britain, hit 53 targets.

Raiza's finesse and focus earned her India's third medal at the tournament and her first individual World Cup medal, closing her junior career on a high. Her performance also follows India's second silver at the event and her gritty early rounds saw her eventually secure second place in a fiercely-contested final.

Reflecting on the icy, breezy conditions, Raiza expressed satisfaction with her execution, hinting her evolving technique paid off. Drawing confidence from a prior Peru World Cup final, she now eyes success at the forthcoming Lonato World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

