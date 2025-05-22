Left Menu

Mitchell Marsh's Stellar Century: IPL Fireworks in Gujarat

Mitchell Marsh hit his first IPL century, scoring 117 runs. Nicholas Pooran added a quick 56 not out as Lucknow Super Giants set a formidable 235 for 2 against Gujarat Titans. Despite the hefty score, LSG are out of playoffs, as GT secured their spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:39 IST
Mitchell Marsh's Stellar Century: IPL Fireworks in Gujarat
Mitchell Marsh
  • Country:
  • India

Mitchell Marsh delivered a standout performance, marking his first Indian Premier League century with a stunning 117-run innings for the Lucknow Super Giants. Partnering with Nicholas Pooran, who contributed an unbeaten 56 off 27 balls, the duo led their team to a formidable score of 235 for 2 against the Gujarat Titans.

In a remarkable display, Marsh hammered GT spinner Rashid Khan in the 12th over, extracting 25 runs that included two sixes and three boundaries, reaching his century milestone in just 56 balls.

Although the Super Giants posted an imposing total, their IPL campaign ended as hosts Gujarat Titans have already secured a place in the playoffs, leaving LSG eliminated from the playoff race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025