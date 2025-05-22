Mitchell Marsh's Stellar Century: IPL Fireworks in Gujarat

Mitchell Marsh delivered a standout performance, marking his first Indian Premier League century with a stunning 117-run innings for the Lucknow Super Giants. Partnering with Nicholas Pooran, who contributed an unbeaten 56 off 27 balls, the duo led their team to a formidable score of 235 for 2 against the Gujarat Titans.

In a remarkable display, Marsh hammered GT spinner Rashid Khan in the 12th over, extracting 25 runs that included two sixes and three boundaries, reaching his century milestone in just 56 balls.

Although the Super Giants posted an imposing total, their IPL campaign ended as hosts Gujarat Titans have already secured a place in the playoffs, leaving LSG eliminated from the playoff race.

(With inputs from agencies.)