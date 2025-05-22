Left Menu

French Open 2025: Stars to Watch

This content provides a snapshot of top male players heading into the 2025 French Open, highlighting both their career achievements and recent performances. The piece features Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Jack Draper, Novak Djokovic, and Casper Ruud, each with promising track records and aspirations for tennis glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:08 IST
As excitement builds for the 2025 French Open, several male tennis players enter the spotlight, each with impressive credentials and bold aspirations.

Italy's Jannik Sinner, seeded first, recently returned from a suspension and aims to extend his Grand Slam success after securing the Australian Open title earlier this year. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, known for his historic achievements at a young age, continues to be a formidable force, while Germany's Alexander Zverev seeks to secure his first Grand Slam despite previous near-misses.

Meanwhile, Britain's Jack Draper emerges as a rising star with recent breakthroughs. Veteran Novak Djokovic, despite injury setbacks, resumes his quest for record-breaking Grand Slam titles, and Norway's Casper Ruud hopes to transform near-victories into triumphs after consistent performances at major tournaments.

