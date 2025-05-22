Leclerc's Monaco Dreams: Defying Odds on Familiar Grounds

Despite challenges with low-speed corners this season, Charles Leclerc has not abandoned hope for a surprise at the Monaco Grand Prix. Recognizing pole position as crucial on the narrow streets where overtaking is rare, Leclerc is motivated by his past ability to defy expectations.

Ferrari's recent struggles in qualifying were highlighted in Imola, but Leclerc believes that Monaco's distinct nature could yield an unexpected advantage. Even though the track seems daunting on paper, its unique traits might offer Ferrari a chance at redemption.

The race will feature a mandatory two-stop strategy, adding further unpredictability. Acknowledging that drivers can excel on skill-intensive circuits, Leclerc reflects on past races and maintains his optimism for an exceptional outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)