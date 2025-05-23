Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Aims for Sports Excellence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to expedite and ensure quality completion of sports-related infrastructure projects. He emphasized developing sports colleges as Centres of Excellence, affiliating them with the Sports University. Disaster management and traffic regulation training for PRD personnel was also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-05-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 00:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Aims for Sports Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has mandated a swift completion of all sports infrastructure projects, emphasizing quality and adherence to deadlines.

Speaking during a review meeting with sports and youth departments, he advocated for sports colleges in every state division, aiming to transform them into Centres of Excellence linked to the Sports University to offer top-tier athlete facilities.

Highlighting the expanding sports infrastructure in the state, Adityanath insisted on regular, multi-level reviews for these projects and stressed the importance of disaster management training for Prantiya Rakshak Dal personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025