Uttar Pradesh Aims for Sports Excellence

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has mandated a swift completion of all sports infrastructure projects, emphasizing quality and adherence to deadlines.

Speaking during a review meeting with sports and youth departments, he advocated for sports colleges in every state division, aiming to transform them into Centres of Excellence linked to the Sports University to offer top-tier athlete facilities.

Highlighting the expanding sports infrastructure in the state, Adityanath insisted on regular, multi-level reviews for these projects and stressed the importance of disaster management training for Prantiya Rakshak Dal personnel.

