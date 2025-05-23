Left Menu

England's Explosive Day: Record-breaking Runs and Redemption at Trent Bridge

England amassed 498 runs for three wickets on the first day of the Test match against Zimbabwe, marking their sixth-highest single-day total. Zak Crawley, under pressure to perform, scored his first Test century in two years, while Ollie Pope remained unbeaten at 169, showcasing England's strong batting lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 23-05-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 00:02 IST
England's cricket team delivered a stunning performance, scoring 498 runs for three on the opening day of their Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge. This incredible feat represents the sixth-highest number of runs scored in a single day of Test cricket, providing a significant morale boost for players under scrutiny.

Opener Zak Crawley, facing criticism for his recent form, broke his nearly two-year drought with an impressive century of 124 runs. His tactical adjustments, such as an upright stance and a focus on singles, paid off, highlighting his determination to revive his international career.

Meanwhile, Ollie Pope showcased his batting prowess with an unbeaten 169 runs, ensuring a strong position for England as they aim to reclaim their standing in upcoming series against cricket giants India and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

