England's cricket team delivered a stunning performance, scoring 498 runs for three on the opening day of their Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge. This incredible feat represents the sixth-highest number of runs scored in a single day of Test cricket, providing a significant morale boost for players under scrutiny.

Opener Zak Crawley, facing criticism for his recent form, broke his nearly two-year drought with an impressive century of 124 runs. His tactical adjustments, such as an upright stance and a focus on singles, paid off, highlighting his determination to revive his international career.

Meanwhile, Ollie Pope showcased his batting prowess with an unbeaten 169 runs, ensuring a strong position for England as they aim to reclaim their standing in upcoming series against cricket giants India and Australia.

