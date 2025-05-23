England's Batting Masterclass: Record-Breaking Centuries Dominate Zimbabwe Test

In a stunning display of cricket dominance, England's top order illuminated the opening day of their solitary test against Zimbabwe, surging to a commanding score of 498-3. The scene was set for a historic day with three centuries, as Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley both secured their fifth test centuries, while Ollie Pope flaunted his eighth test ton, finishing unbeaten on 169.

Notably, Joe Root joined an elite club by surpassing the 13,000-run milestone, stepping alongside cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Root's contribution ended prematurely, however, when an errant shot landed in the hands of seamer Blessing Muzarabani, earning the Zimbabwean a rare dismissal opportunity amidst England's relentless run-scoring.

With the much-anticipated summer of cricket ahead, and a series against India on the horizon, England's batsmen have sent a powerful message, with performances poised to influence upcoming squad selections. Despite Zimbabwe's valiant effort under overcast conditions, the day roundly favored the home side, highlighting England's fierce form and determination to reclaim their past glory on the cricket field.

(With inputs from agencies.)