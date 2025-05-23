Left Menu

Barcelona Star Raphinha Extends Contract Until 2028

Barcelona's Brazilian winger, Raphinha, has signed a contract extension to remain with the club until 2028. Since joining in 2022, he has been instrumental in securing a domestic treble, contributing 34 goals and 25 assists. Raphinha aims to end his career with Barcelona.

Barcelona winger Raphinha has extended his contract with the LaLiga champions until 2028, the club confirmed on Thursday. Having joined the Spanish giants in 2022, the 28-year-old Brazilian's previous contract was set to expire in June 2027.

He has been pivotal in Barcelona's successful season, playing a crucial role in their domestic treble with a remarkable 34 goals and 25 assists over 56 appearances in all competitions. Raphinha expressed his delight, stating that staying with Barcelona fulfills a personal ambition and brings him immense joy.

Over the past three years, Raphinha has helped Barcelona clinch five major trophies, including two LaLiga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, and a Copa del Rey. He hopes to remain at the club for the rest of his career.

