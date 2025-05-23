Left Menu

India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Multiple Medals

India's Raiza Dhillon secured a silver medal in the ISSF Junior World Cup 2025 in Suhl, Germany. Competing in the skeet event, she finished second with 51 shots. While Great Britain's Phoebe Bodley-Scott clinched gold, India topped the medal standings, boasting one gold and two silver medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:00 IST
India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Multiple Medals
India's skeet shooter Raiza Dhillon (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

In an impressive performance, India's skeet shooter Raiza Dhillon secured a silver medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2025 held in Suhl, Germany. Dhillon, 21, landed 51 of her 60 shots in the finals, finishing second to Great Britain's Phoebe Bodley-Scott, who took gold with 53 shots on Thursday.

This victory marks Bodley-Scott's second gold in this event at the junior ISSF World Cup, having previously won three years prior at the same venue. Meanwhile, Germany's Annabella Hettmer claimed the bronze with a score of 38. Earlier, Dhillon advanced to the medal round after ranking second in the qualifiers with a score of 116.

In other events, India's Vanshika Tiwari, Yashasvi Rathore, and Mohika Sisodiya placed 15th, 19th, and 28th, respectively. In the men's skeet category, Harmehar Singh Lally narrowly missed the finals, finishing seventh in the qualifiers with 117 points. The current standings at the event see India leading with a total of three medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025