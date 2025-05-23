India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Multiple Medals

In an impressive performance, India's skeet shooter Raiza Dhillon secured a silver medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2025 held in Suhl, Germany. Dhillon, 21, landed 51 of her 60 shots in the finals, finishing second to Great Britain's Phoebe Bodley-Scott, who took gold with 53 shots on Thursday.

This victory marks Bodley-Scott's second gold in this event at the junior ISSF World Cup, having previously won three years prior at the same venue. Meanwhile, Germany's Annabella Hettmer claimed the bronze with a score of 38. Earlier, Dhillon advanced to the medal round after ranking second in the qualifiers with a score of 116.

In other events, India's Vanshika Tiwari, Yashasvi Rathore, and Mohika Sisodiya placed 15th, 19th, and 28th, respectively. In the men's skeet category, Harmehar Singh Lally narrowly missed the finals, finishing seventh in the qualifiers with 117 points. The current standings at the event see India leading with a total of three medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)