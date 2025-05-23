Indian Golfers Struggle at Soudal Open

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat had a challenging start at the Soudal Open, concluding the opening round with identical scores of three-over 74. This placed them at a lowly tied 132nd position, highlighting the need for a significantly improved performance in the upcoming rounds to make it past the weekend cut.

Sharma’s round included four birdies but was marred by five bogeys and a costly double bogey. In contrast, Ahlawat dropped five strokes, including a daunting triple-bogey, and managed only a few birdies on each side of the course. Their struggles contrasted with that of Joost Luiten, who seized home advantage to post a six-under 65, sharing the lead with Canadian Aaron Cockerill and Spain's Angel Ayora.

As the first day concluded at Rinkven International Golf Club, the leading trio’s one-stroke advantage was set against three other challengers at five-under 66, including South African Thriston Lawrence, American Sean Crocker, and Englishman Marco Penge.

