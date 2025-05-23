Left Menu

Indian Golfers Struggle at Soudal Open

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat faced challenging conditions, both carding three-over 74 rounds on the first day of the Soudal Open. Their performance placed them tied for 132nd position, necessitating improvement to make the weekend cut. Meanwhile, Joost Luiten shares the lead with a six-under 65.

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat had a challenging start at the Soudal Open, concluding the opening round with identical scores of three-over 74. This placed them at a lowly tied 132nd position, highlighting the need for a significantly improved performance in the upcoming rounds to make it past the weekend cut.

Sharma’s round included four birdies but was marred by five bogeys and a costly double bogey. In contrast, Ahlawat dropped five strokes, including a daunting triple-bogey, and managed only a few birdies on each side of the course. Their struggles contrasted with that of Joost Luiten, who seized home advantage to post a six-under 65, sharing the lead with Canadian Aaron Cockerill and Spain's Angel Ayora.

As the first day concluded at Rinkven International Golf Club, the leading trio’s one-stroke advantage was set against three other challengers at five-under 66, including South African Thriston Lawrence, American Sean Crocker, and Englishman Marco Penge.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

