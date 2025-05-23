Josh Hazlewood Set to Boost RCB's IPL 2025 Playoff Hopes

Josh Hazlewood, the right-arm seamer, is on track to return to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lineup for the IPL 2025 playoffs after completing rehabilitation for a shoulder injury back in Australia, as confirmed by ESPNcricinfo. The fast bowler had returned to Australia during a break and has been training in Brisbane to prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship final against South Africa.

Hazlewood missed RCB's recent match against the renowned Chennai Super Kings, but he has already made a significant impact this season. With 18 wickets in 10 matches, he is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the league, boasting an average of 17.28. RCB has shown strong performance this season, securing wins in eight out of their 11 matches. They are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow, followed by a concluding league match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The team remains in contention for a top-two finish, hoping that new reinforcements will enhance their playoff campaign.

In other developments, the venues for this season's playoffs were officially announced on Tuesday. Qualifier 1 is slated to take place in New Chandigarh on May 29, showcasing the top two teams. This will be followed by an exciting Eliminator match on May 30. The renowned Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world's largest cricket venue, will host Qualifier 2 on June 1 and the prestigious final on June 3.

