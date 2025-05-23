Left Menu

Josh Hazlewood Set to Boost RCB's IPL 2025 Playoff Hopes

Josh Hazlewood is poised to return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the IPL 2025 playoffs following successful rehabilitation from a shoulder injury. RCB, which has been in impressive form, aims to secure a top-two finish. Playoff venues were announced, with matches set to be held in New Chandigarh and Ahmedabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:06 IST
Josh Hazlewood Set to Boost RCB's IPL 2025 Playoff Hopes
Josh Hazlewood (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Josh Hazlewood, the right-arm seamer, is on track to return to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lineup for the IPL 2025 playoffs after completing rehabilitation for a shoulder injury back in Australia, as confirmed by ESPNcricinfo. The fast bowler had returned to Australia during a break and has been training in Brisbane to prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship final against South Africa.

Hazlewood missed RCB's recent match against the renowned Chennai Super Kings, but he has already made a significant impact this season. With 18 wickets in 10 matches, he is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the league, boasting an average of 17.28. RCB has shown strong performance this season, securing wins in eight out of their 11 matches. They are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow, followed by a concluding league match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The team remains in contention for a top-two finish, hoping that new reinforcements will enhance their playoff campaign.

In other developments, the venues for this season's playoffs were officially announced on Tuesday. Qualifier 1 is slated to take place in New Chandigarh on May 29, showcasing the top two teams. This will be followed by an exciting Eliminator match on May 30. The renowned Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world's largest cricket venue, will host Qualifier 2 on June 1 and the prestigious final on June 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025