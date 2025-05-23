Rafael Nadal: The King of Clay Retires

Rafael Nadal, the tennis legend known as the "King of Clay," announced his retirement last season, leaving behind a legacy rich with significant achievements, including 22 Grand Slam titles. However, his noteworthy prowess at the French Open distinguishes his career, immortalized by a statue at the tournament's entrance.

Novak Djokovic, one of Nadal's fiercest competitors, once remarked, "It's probably one of the biggest challenges that you can have in the tennis tour, playing Rafa at Roland-Garros." Such sentiments underscore Nadal's dominant presence at the tournament. Ahead of this year's Roland-Garros, Nadal will be honored at a ceremony, reflecting his indelible mark on the sport.

Nadal's career statistics at the French Open are unmatched. He has claimed 14 titles, far surpassing figures like Bjorn Borg and Chris Evert. His record win-loss ratio is second to none, asserting his dominance by avoiding defeat in finals and securing victories over top competitors such as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

(With inputs from agencies.)