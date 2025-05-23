Aslam Inamdar: The Prodigal Star Set for Pro Kabaddi Comeback

As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) readies for its 12th season's player auction on May 31-June 1 in Mumbai, all eyes are on Aslam Inamdar, who epitomizes resilience and determination. Inamdar, a versatile all-rounder, is set to make a much-anticipated return after a knee injury curtailed his Season 11 to just seven matches.

The athlete, retained by Puneri Paltan, shared his thoughts on overcoming adversity: "Injuries are part and parcel of a kabaddi player's career, but true recognition comes when you demonstrate potential post-recovery," he expressed, according to a PKL release. Aslam suffered a meniscus tear requiring surgery but confirmed, "I have recovered properly and am ready for Season 12."

Aslam's absence heavily impacted Puneri Paltan's performance last season, dropping from a top contender to finishing in 8th place. With 545 points from 70 matches in his PKL career, Aslam remains a pivotal figure for the franchise, showcasing a strong bond forged over five seasons.

With the upcoming Season 12 auctions, Aslam anticipates intense competition, noting, "The auction will be hard-fought with significant names in play, potentially pushing player values up to 2 crores." His loyalty to Puneri Paltan remains unwavering, reflective of his deep ties with the team that sees him not just as a player, but as a family member.

(With inputs from agencies.)