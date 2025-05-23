Jack Draper's Fresh Approach to Conquer Roland Garros

Jack Draper heads into the French Open with renewed confidence, marking a significant turnaround in his mindset and physical condition. The British tennis star believes a pivotal coaching change and a refocused game plan have set him up for potential success at Roland Garros, a venue that's been challenging for him.

Draper's recent performance on clay, including a quarter-final at Rome, has bolstered his belief. He returned to England to recuperate and refocus for Paris. 'I feel really confident, strong, and in a good place,' Draper expressed. Despite past setbacks, he's determined to leverage his refined approach.

The Briton addresses stereotypes about British players struggling on clay, emphasizing mindset shifts. As one of the highest-ranked left-handed players, Draper finds strategic advantages and manages the game's pressures. He hopes this fresh approach will culminate in a distinguished Roland Garros campaign.

