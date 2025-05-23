Left Menu

Jack Draper's Fresh Approach to Conquer Roland Garros

Jack Draper, feeling both physically and mentally at his best, returns to the French Open with a fresh outlook. After a prolific clay-court season, Draper aims to overturn his prior misfortunes at Roland Garros, attributing his readiness to a key coaching change and a newfound tennis identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:02 IST
Jack Draper's Fresh Approach to Conquer Roland Garros
Jack Draper

Jack Draper heads into the French Open with renewed confidence, marking a significant turnaround in his mindset and physical condition. The British tennis star believes a pivotal coaching change and a refocused game plan have set him up for potential success at Roland Garros, a venue that's been challenging for him.

Draper's recent performance on clay, including a quarter-final at Rome, has bolstered his belief. He returned to England to recuperate and refocus for Paris. 'I feel really confident, strong, and in a good place,' Draper expressed. Despite past setbacks, he's determined to leverage his refined approach.

The Briton addresses stereotypes about British players struggling on clay, emphasizing mindset shifts. As one of the highest-ranked left-handed players, Draper finds strategic advantages and manages the game's pressures. He hopes this fresh approach will culminate in a distinguished Roland Garros campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025