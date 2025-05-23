IPL Showdown: RCB vs SRH with Key Lineup Changes

The Indian Premier League clash on Friday witnessed an interesting change in leadership as Jitesh Sharma stepped in as stand-in captain for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first, setting the stage for a gripping encounter.

Regular captain Rajat Patidar has been designated as an impact player, with Mayank Agarawal replacing Devdutt Padikkal in the RCB lineup. This strategic decision aims to bolster the team's performance as they vie for dominance in the league.

Sunrisers Hyderabad introduced significant changes to their side, welcoming back Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, and Jaydev Unadkat. Alongside Captain Pat Cummins, these players are expected to make a substantial impact, adding to the match's intrigue and competitiveness.

