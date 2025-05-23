Left Menu

IPL Showdown: RCB vs SRH with Key Lineup Changes

The Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad sees Jitesh Sharma leading RCB in place of regular captain Rajat Patidar. The teams have made several lineup changes, with SRH reinstating Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, and Jaydev Unadkat into their playing XI. Exciting cricket action awaits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:14 IST
IPL Showdown: RCB vs SRH with Key Lineup Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Premier League clash on Friday witnessed an interesting change in leadership as Jitesh Sharma stepped in as stand-in captain for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first, setting the stage for a gripping encounter.

Regular captain Rajat Patidar has been designated as an impact player, with Mayank Agarawal replacing Devdutt Padikkal in the RCB lineup. This strategic decision aims to bolster the team's performance as they vie for dominance in the league.

Sunrisers Hyderabad introduced significant changes to their side, welcoming back Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, and Jaydev Unadkat. Alongside Captain Pat Cummins, these players are expected to make a substantial impact, adding to the match's intrigue and competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025