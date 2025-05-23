Left Menu

Seasaw Battle: Stroll vs Leclerc at Monaco Grand Prix

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll received a grid drop for causing a collision with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during the first practice session of the Monaco Grand Prix. Leclerc finished the session fastest despite the incident. The stewards deemed Stroll responsible, although he claimed he didn’t hear the warning message.

Lance Stroll from Aston Martin faced a one-place grid penalty after colliding with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during a tense first practice for the Monaco Grand Prix. Despite the disruption, Leclerc bounced back to set the fastest lap of the session.

Amid a closely contested practice run, Leclerc, the previous year's pole sitter, clocked a lap time of 1 minute 11.964 seconds, narrowly outpacing Red Bull's Max Verstappen. McLaren's Lando Norris secured third place while Leclerc's teammate Lewis Hamilton ended ninth after a precarious moment at the circuit's swimming pool exit.

Stewards held Stroll wholly accountable for the incident, which halted the session temporarily to clear debris. Although Stroll contended he missed the radio warning about Leclerc's approach, the penalty stands in a race where Ferrari hopes to capitalize on the slower, twisty streets of Monaco.

