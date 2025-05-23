Mads Pedersen Secures Fourth Giro d'Italia Stage Win
Mads Pedersen clinched his fourth stage win in the 2025 Giro d'Italia on Friday, triumphing over Wout van Aert in a thrilling sprint finish. Pedersen executed an impeccable uphill sprint to win stage 13, a 180 km route from Rovigo to Vicenza.
Isaac del Toro successfully maintained his overall lead, wearing the pink jersey with confidence. He earned crucial bonus seconds during the intermediate sprint but ultimately couldn't match the sprinting prowess of Pedersen and Van Aert.
As the race approached its climax, Pedersen launched a powerful bid for victory, managing to maintain his position despite Van Aert's determined efforts to clinch the win. Pedersen's triumph was decided by less than a bike length, highlighting the intensity of the competition.
