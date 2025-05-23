Ishan Kishan's Unbeaten 94 Powers Sunrisers Hyderabad to Victory

Sunrisers Hyderabad showcased their batting prowess against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, largely thanks to an aggressive unbeaten 94 from Ishan Kishan. The IPL match saw Hyderabad reach an imposing 231/6, initiated by strong starts from batsmen Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head.

Batsmen alternated between brilliance and recklessness, with Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma briefly supporting Kishan before falling to pivotal RCB deliveries. Kishan, undeterred by the batting collapses around him, played with a calculated rhythm that reclaimed his early tournament form.

However, the match also brought worrisome news for Royal Challengers as Tim David was seen hobbling off from the field, hinting at potential hamstring issues. The development overshadowed Hyderabad's innings, marking both triumph and trials during an electrifying match.

