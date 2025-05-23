Barcelona Ready to Defend Women's Champions League Supremacy

Barcelona are poised to capture their fourth Women's Champions League trophy in five years, underscoring their dominance in the competition as they prepare to face Arsenal at Lisbon's Estadio Jose Alvalade.

While Arsenal holds a storied past, having won the championship in 2007, the scales have tipped in Barcelona's favor recently. Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati stand as key players who bring seasoned experience to the team, contributing to their tactical advantage.

Despite past setbacks against Arsenal, Barcelona's journey has been marked by relentless progress and adaptation, evidenced by their commanding semi-final win over Chelsea. Coach Pere Romeu emphasizes exploiting Arsenal's vulnerabilities in a bid to showcase Barcelona's full potential.

