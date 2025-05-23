Neeraj Chopra Secures Silver at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial Meet
Neeraj Chopra, India's top javelin thrower, secured second place at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet. Despite challenging conditions and initial low throws, Chopra managed to land an 84.14m throw for silver. Julian Weber of Germany took the gold with an 86.12m throw, continuing his dominance from the Doha Diamond League.
Star Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra clinched a second-place finish at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet on Friday, despite not being in his top form. The spear-throwing prowess of 27-year-old Chopra was evident in his final attempt, where he achieved a distance of 84.14m.
Under overcast conditions and following a rainy outset at the Silesian Stadium, Chopra faced tough competition. Julian Weber from Germany maintained his winning streak, capturing gold with an impressive 86.12m throw.
This event marked a deviation for Chopra, whose throws—though commendable—fell short of his usual 85m mark following his previous successes at the Doha Diamond League and Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar.
