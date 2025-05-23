Neeraj Chopra Secures Silver at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial Meet

Star Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra clinched a second-place finish at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet on Friday, despite not being in his top form. The spear-throwing prowess of 27-year-old Chopra was evident in his final attempt, where he achieved a distance of 84.14m.

Under overcast conditions and following a rainy outset at the Silesian Stadium, Chopra faced tough competition. Julian Weber from Germany maintained his winning streak, capturing gold with an impressive 86.12m throw.

This event marked a deviation for Chopra, whose throws—though commendable—fell short of his usual 85m mark following his previous successes at the Doha Diamond League and Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar.

