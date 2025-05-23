Punjab Kings Maintain Confidence Amid Line-Up Consistency

Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin quashed rumors suggesting a shift away from their skipper's number three position in the batting order, reaffirming his placement for the upcoming game against Delhi Capitals in the IPL's 18th season, set at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Haddin extolled the team's batting prowess throughout the tournament, dismissing any need to alter the captain's order. Despite a recent position change due to unforeseen circumstances, the coach confirmed the skipper's return to number three, highlighting his remarkable influence both as a batter and a leader.

Reflecting on Mitchell Owen's initial struggles in his debut match, Haddin expressed confidence in the player's ability to adapt and perform in future games. With their spot secured in the next stage, Haddin emphasized the squad's dedication to continuous improvement and strategic objectives, lauding the competitive spirit and depth within the current roster.

(With inputs from agencies.)