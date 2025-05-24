Left Menu

Al-Ahly Women's Triumph in Egyptian Cup Debut

Al-Ahly's women's team claimed victory in their first-ever Egyptian Cup final, defeating Wadi Degla 1-0 with a decisive goal from 15-year-old Ashraqat Adel during extra time. The win marks a successful debut season for Al-Ahly in both the Egyptian League and Cup competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-05-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 02:06 IST
Al-Ahly Women's Triumph in Egyptian Cup Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a standout debut, Al-Ahly's women's team clinched the Egyptian Cup with a 1-0 triumph over Wadi Degla. The thrilling final, held on Friday, saw young talent Ashraqat Adel, only 15, score the decisive goal in the 107th minute, following a goalless draw in regular time.

Al-Ahly is already renowned for their men's team's achievements, boasting an impressive 39 titles. This season marks a new era as their women's squad competes in the Egyptian League and Cup for the first time. Their upcoming challenge will be against FC Masar in the Egyptian Super Cup.

This victory highlights Al-Ahly's commitment to fostering excellence across both men's and women's football, further establishing their legacy in Egyptian sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025