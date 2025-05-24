Al-Ahly Women's Triumph in Egyptian Cup Debut

In a standout debut, Al-Ahly's women's team clinched the Egyptian Cup with a 1-0 triumph over Wadi Degla. The thrilling final, held on Friday, saw young talent Ashraqat Adel, only 15, score the decisive goal in the 107th minute, following a goalless draw in regular time.

Al-Ahly is already renowned for their men's team's achievements, boasting an impressive 39 titles. This season marks a new era as their women's squad competes in the Egyptian League and Cup for the first time. Their upcoming challenge will be against FC Masar in the Egyptian Super Cup.

This victory highlights Al-Ahly's commitment to fostering excellence across both men's and women's football, further establishing their legacy in Egyptian sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)