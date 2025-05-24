Bearman Faces Grid Penalty for Red Flag Violation

In a decisive move during the Monaco Grand Prix practice, Haas Formula One rookie Oliver Bearman was penalized with a 10-place grid drop. This repercussion follows his failure to heed red flag warnings, earning him an additional two penalty points on his racing license.

Stewards adjudged the 20-year-old at fault after he overtook Williams' Carlos Sainz post-session halt, red flag warnings unmistakably evident from both the trackside light panel and Bearman's dashboard. The footage evidently highlighted the violation.

Bearman defended his actions, citing safety concerns over abrupt deceleration. However, stewards maintained that his rationale was inadequate, especially on Monaco's constricted track where potential hazards loom unpredictably.

(With inputs from agencies.)