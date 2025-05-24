Left Menu

Bearman Faces Grid Penalty for Red Flag Violation

Haas F1 rookie Oliver Bearman receives a 10-place grid penalty for ignoring red flags during Monaco GP practice. He overtook after the session was stopped, claiming sudden deceleration was unsafe. Stewards disagreed, emphasizing track safety concerns.

Updated: 24-05-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 03:20 IST
Bearman Faces Grid Penalty for Red Flag Violation
In a decisive move during the Monaco Grand Prix practice, Haas Formula One rookie Oliver Bearman was penalized with a 10-place grid drop. This repercussion follows his failure to heed red flag warnings, earning him an additional two penalty points on his racing license.

Stewards adjudged the 20-year-old at fault after he overtook Williams' Carlos Sainz post-session halt, red flag warnings unmistakably evident from both the trackside light panel and Bearman's dashboard. The footage evidently highlighted the violation.

Bearman defended his actions, citing safety concerns over abrupt deceleration. However, stewards maintained that his rationale was inadequate, especially on Monaco's constricted track where potential hazards loom unpredictably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

