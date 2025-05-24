Lahore Qalandars Dominate to Enter PSL Final: The Cricketing Conquerors

The Lahore Qalandars secured a commanding 95-run victory over Islamabad United to seal their third Pakistan Super League final berth in four years. Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi led the charge, taking two crucial wickets for just three runs in his three overs.

Islamabad faltered in their chase of Lahore's daunting 202-8, largely due to the absence of star opener Alex Hales. The team crumbled under the pressure, with standout bowling performances from Afridi and Salman Mirza.

On the batting front, Lahore's Mohammad Naeem, Kusal Perera, and others came through with stellar performances, ensuring a robust score. The Qalandars will face 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators in the final match slated for Sunday in Lahore.

