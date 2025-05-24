Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra: A Struggle in Poland's Prestigious Javelin Event

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra secured a second-place finish at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet in Poland, with a best throw of 84.14m, falling short of the 85m mark. Germany's Julian Weber won the event with an 86.12m throw, replicating his victory in the Doha Diamond League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chorzow | Updated: 24-05-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 12:03 IST
Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra found himself in unfamiliar territory at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet, finishing second with a best throw of 84.14 meters. This marked one of the rare instances where Chopra, an Olympic gold medalist, fell short of the coveted 85-meter mark in his career.

The competition saw Germany's Julian Weber emerge as the winner with an impressive throw of 86.12 meters, repeating his triumph over Chopra at the Doha Diamond League. Anderson Peters of Grenada secured the third position with a throw of 83.24 meters, in a repeat of the Doha top three finish, albeit under challenging weather conditions.

Despite not hitting his best form, Chopra remains focused, seeking guidance from his coach Jan Zelezny. Chopra is set to continue his season at the Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic, amidst continued challenges and stiff competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

