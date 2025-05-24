Shubman Gill Takes Charge as India's New Test Captain for England Series
Shubman Gill has been named India's new Test captain with Rishabh Pant as vice-captain for the upcoming series against England. Jasprit Bumrah, sidelined by injuries, misses out on leading the team. The squad includes notable players like KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and emerging stars Sai Sudarshan and Karun Nair.
In a significant move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Shubman Gill as the new captain of India's Test team for their upcoming series against England. The decision comes as India prepares for a challenging five-match Test series abroad. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will support Gill as vice-captain.
Although Jasprit Bumrah was a potential contender for the captaincy, recent injury concerns have ruled him out. The squad sees the return of middle-order batter KL Rahul, while Abhimanyu Easwaran strengthens the team with his domestic experience. New blood in the form of Sai Sudarshan and Karun Nair has been added to the mix, providing fresh talent following Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket.
Taking command of the bowling department, Bumrah will lead a robust seam attack with the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. The Test series is part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship and marks India's return to competitive bilateral Test action after key retirements from veterans Rohit Sharma and Kohli. The series is set to commence in June 2025 at prestigious venues across England.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah won't be available for all five Tests against England from what physiotherapists have told us: Agarkar.