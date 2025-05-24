Shubman Gill Takes Charge as India's New Test Captain for England Series

In a significant move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Shubman Gill as the new captain of India's Test team for their upcoming series against England. The decision comes as India prepares for a challenging five-match Test series abroad. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will support Gill as vice-captain.

Although Jasprit Bumrah was a potential contender for the captaincy, recent injury concerns have ruled him out. The squad sees the return of middle-order batter KL Rahul, while Abhimanyu Easwaran strengthens the team with his domestic experience. New blood in the form of Sai Sudarshan and Karun Nair has been added to the mix, providing fresh talent following Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket.

Taking command of the bowling department, Bumrah will lead a robust seam attack with the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. The Test series is part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship and marks India's return to competitive bilateral Test action after key retirements from veterans Rohit Sharma and Kohli. The series is set to commence in June 2025 at prestigious venues across England.

(With inputs from agencies.)