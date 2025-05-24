Left Menu

The End of an Era: Kohli and Rohit Retire from Test Cricket

Ajit Agarkar, chairman of selectors, addresses the challenges of replacing cricket giants Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma post their retirement from Test cricket. As young talents Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair step in, the focus shifts to building a fresh team for the upcoming World Test Championship cycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:00 IST
The retirement of cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket has left a significant void in the Indian team, expressed Ajit Agarkar, chairman of selectors, on Saturday. He stressed the difficulty of filling the shoes of such stalwarts but emphasized the opportunity it presents for emerging players.

Following Rohit's announcement on May 7, Kohli too decided to step down from the Test format on May 12. Despite persistent speculations and underwhelming performances, especially during the recent Australia tour, their decision was driven by personal reflections on their career standards and future commitments.

Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair have been introduced to the squad for the England series, marking a new phase for Indian cricket as it gears up for the next World Test Championship cycle. Agarkar highlighted the focus on building a robust team while respecting the personal retirement decisions of Kohli and Rohit.

