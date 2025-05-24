The End of an Era: Kohli and Rohit Retire from Test Cricket

The retirement of cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket has left a significant void in the Indian team, expressed Ajit Agarkar, chairman of selectors, on Saturday. He stressed the difficulty of filling the shoes of such stalwarts but emphasized the opportunity it presents for emerging players.

Following Rohit's announcement on May 7, Kohli too decided to step down from the Test format on May 12. Despite persistent speculations and underwhelming performances, especially during the recent Australia tour, their decision was driven by personal reflections on their career standards and future commitments.

Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair have been introduced to the squad for the England series, marking a new phase for Indian cricket as it gears up for the next World Test Championship cycle. Agarkar highlighted the focus on building a robust team while respecting the personal retirement decisions of Kohli and Rohit.

(With inputs from agencies.)