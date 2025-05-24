Left Menu

Kidambi Srikanth Triumphs: Storms into BWF Final After Six Years

Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth reached his first men's singles final in six years at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament. The 32-year-old defeated Japan’s Yushi Tanaka with a display reminiscent of his prime. This marks his first BWF final since the 2019 India Open.

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has made a significant comeback by advancing to his first men's singles final at a BWF event in six years. At the Malaysia Masters Super 500, the 32-year-old outperformed Japan's Yushi Tanaka in a gripping match, showcasing a return to form.

Srikanth, a former world number one and 2021 World Championships silver medallist, displayed remarkable skill and resilience. His journey back to the finals represents a substantial achievement, considering his recent rough patch due to form and fitness issues.

Despite missing key events like the Tokyo Olympics, Srikanth's recent victories exhibit his dedication and tenacity. Looking ahead, he plans to focus on maintaining fitness, participating in tournaments, and seizing any opportunity to elevate his career further.

