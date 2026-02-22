Left Menu

Vandewinkel Triumphs in Bengaluru: Dominates ITF W100 Final Against Indian Wildcard Adkar

Hanne Vandewinkel claimed victory at the ITF W100 Bengaluru, defeating India's Vaishnavi Adkar 6-0, 6-1. Vandewinkel showcased dominance while Adkar, despite the loss, achieved a career milestone by reaching the final, earning crucial ranking points. Vandewinkel highlighted consistency, breaking early and maintaining advanced strategies against Adkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:18 IST
Vaishnavi and Hanne (from left to right). (Photo: ITF). Image Credit: ANI
In a commanding performance at the ITF W100 Bengaluru, third seed Hanne Vandewinkel of Belgium, World No. 124, showcased her prowess with a 6-0, 6-1 win over India's Vaishnavi Adkar, a wildcard entrant.

The final marked the pinnacle of Adkar's career, ranked World No. 690, as she became the first Indian woman since Sania Mirza to reach such a stage. Vandewinkel's seamless execution earned her 100 WTA ranking points and USD 15,239, while Adkar gained 65 points and USD 8,147, significantly boosting her standing.

Vandewinkel capitalized early, unsettling Adkar and quickly establishing a 3-0 lead by exploiting unforced errors. Dominating from the baseline, she seized the opening set 6-0. Despite glimpses of resilience from Adkar in the second set, Vandewinkel's strategic acumen prevailed, sealing the match decisively.

