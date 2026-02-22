Vandewinkel Triumphs in Bengaluru: Dominates ITF W100 Final Against Indian Wildcard Adkar

In a commanding performance at the ITF W100 Bengaluru, third seed Hanne Vandewinkel of Belgium, World No. 124, showcased her prowess with a 6-0, 6-1 win over India's Vaishnavi Adkar, a wildcard entrant.

The final marked the pinnacle of Adkar's career, ranked World No. 690, as she became the first Indian woman since Sania Mirza to reach such a stage. Vandewinkel's seamless execution earned her 100 WTA ranking points and USD 15,239, while Adkar gained 65 points and USD 8,147, significantly boosting her standing.

Vandewinkel capitalized early, unsettling Adkar and quickly establishing a 3-0 lead by exploiting unforced errors. Dominating from the baseline, she seized the opening set 6-0. Despite glimpses of resilience from Adkar in the second set, Vandewinkel's strategic acumen prevailed, sealing the match decisively.