Mohamed Salah has been crowned the Premier League player of the season, recognized for an extraordinary performance that propelled Liverpool to a triumphant league title defense. Scoring 28 goals and contributing 18 assists, Salah's brilliance led the Anfield side to clinch the title with four games to spare.

The Egyptian forward joins an elite group, having now won the accolade twice, previously in 2017-18, joining the ranks of legends like Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo. Salah is on the verge of another Golden Boot, holding a five-goal lead over Newcastle's Alexander Isak.

Additionally, Salah could make history by setting a new record for goal involvements in a 38-game season, challenging the existing mark set in a 42-game campaign. As Liverpool prepares to face Crystal Palace, Salah aims to secure a trio of awards, becoming a record-breaker and setting a new benchmark for football excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)