Left Menu

Mohamed Salah: A Stellar Season of Records

Mohamed Salah was voted the Premier League player of the season after a phenomenal year, scoring 28 goals and assisting 18 for Liverpool's title win. Salah also aims for another Golden Boot and broke records for goal involvements in a single season, eyeing further historic achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:04 IST
Mohamed Salah: A Stellar Season of Records
Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been crowned the Premier League player of the season, recognized for an extraordinary performance that propelled Liverpool to a triumphant league title defense. Scoring 28 goals and contributing 18 assists, Salah's brilliance led the Anfield side to clinch the title with four games to spare.

The Egyptian forward joins an elite group, having now won the accolade twice, previously in 2017-18, joining the ranks of legends like Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo. Salah is on the verge of another Golden Boot, holding a five-goal lead over Newcastle's Alexander Isak.

Additionally, Salah could make history by setting a new record for goal involvements in a 38-game season, challenging the existing mark set in a 42-game campaign. As Liverpool prepares to face Crystal Palace, Salah aims to secure a trio of awards, becoming a record-breaker and setting a new benchmark for football excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025