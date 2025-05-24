Left Menu

Akshay Bhatia Climbs Leaderboard at Charles Schwab Challenge

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia surged into fifth place at the Charles Schwab Challenge after a bogey-free second round of 66. Leaders Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid share an 11 under par score. Other notable performances include Rickie Fowler with a 64, and John Pak dropping to third place.

Akshay Bhatia Climbs Leaderboard at Charles Schwab Challenge
Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia made an impressive move at the Charles Schwab Challenge with a stellar 4-under 66 in the second round, placing him tied for fifth. Bhatia's bogey-free round featured four birdies, bringing his total to seven-under par, four shots behind leaders Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid, both at 11 under.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rai struggled with a one-over par round, narrowly missing the cut. Rai managed just one birdie against three bogeys. John Pak dropped from the lead to third with a nine-under total, while Rickie Fowler's round included a noteworthy 29 at the turn, finishing with a 64.

Ben Griffin's round of seven-under notably included eight birdies, while Matti Schmid shot a flawless seven-birdie round. The tournament sees fierce competition as Scottie Scheffler, currently ranked world No. 1, barely made the cut, while Jordan Spieth scraped through to continue his run.

