Akshay Bhatia Climbs Leaderboard at Charles Schwab Challenge

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia made an impressive move at the Charles Schwab Challenge with a stellar 4-under 66 in the second round, placing him tied for fifth. Bhatia's bogey-free round featured four birdies, bringing his total to seven-under par, four shots behind leaders Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid, both at 11 under.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rai struggled with a one-over par round, narrowly missing the cut. Rai managed just one birdie against three bogeys. John Pak dropped from the lead to third with a nine-under total, while Rickie Fowler's round included a noteworthy 29 at the turn, finishing with a 64.

Ben Griffin's round of seven-under notably included eight birdies, while Matti Schmid shot a flawless seven-birdie round. The tournament sees fierce competition as Scottie Scheffler, currently ranked world No. 1, barely made the cut, while Jordan Spieth scraped through to continue his run.

(With inputs from agencies.)