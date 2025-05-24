India's Cricket Icons Kohli and Sharma Retire from Test Matches: The Transition Begins

The retirement of cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test matches marks a significant turning point for the Indian cricket team, acknowledged Ajit Agarkar, chairman of selectors, on Saturday.

With Rohit announcing his retirement on May 7 and Kohli following on May 12, Agarkar expressed that filling the void left by these premier cricketers will be a formidable challenge.

He also highlighted the opportunity it presents for younger talents like Sai Sudharsan to shine as the team gears up for their tour of England, starting June 20.