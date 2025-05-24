Left Menu

India's Cricket Icons Kohli and Sharma Retire from Test Matches: The Transition Begins

Ajit Agarkar discussed the challenges following the Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The selectors are looking to new players like Sai Sudharsan to fill their shoes. The move comes after underwhelming performances by both players, leading to a transition for the Indian cricket team.

The retirement of cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test matches marks a significant turning point for the Indian cricket team, acknowledged Ajit Agarkar, chairman of selectors, on Saturday.

With Rohit announcing his retirement on May 7 and Kohli following on May 12, Agarkar expressed that filling the void left by these premier cricketers will be a formidable challenge.

He also highlighted the opportunity it presents for younger talents like Sai Sudharsan to shine as the team gears up for their tour of England, starting June 20.

