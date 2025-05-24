Left Menu

RCB's High-Stakes Chase Falls Short in Lucknow Showdown

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's ambitious chase of 232 against Sunrisers Hyderabad stumbled despite a strong start led by Virat Kohli's 43. Kohli's performance, pivotal to RCB's batting plans, didn't prevent the collapse. This loss highlights the need for strategy adjustments before play-offs, with consistency issues in focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:35 IST
Virat Kohli (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a much-anticipated IPL matchup in Lucknow, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were unable to meet the daunting target of 232 set by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Former RCB captain Virat Kohli, known for his prowess in high-pressure chases, demonstrated his skill by scoring a brisk 43 from 25 balls, marked by seven boundaries and an impressive six. His partnership with Phil Salt initially set RCB on a promising path, but the team lost momentum post their dismissals.

Expert commentator and ex-India pacer Varun Aaron emphasized Kohli's integral role in RCB's strategy, asserting, "As we've seen, Kohli's aggressive start is pivotal -- he thrives in chases." Aaron noted the significance of this being RCB's first chase failure without a Kohli half-century. He extolled Kohli's orthodox style, which is often the bedrock of RCB's high-scoring chases.

Aaron also analyzed the impact of Phil Salt's premature dismissal by SRH captain Pat Cummins, stating it disrupted RCB's tempo. "Salt had a good start, but his untimely exit cost RCB crucial stability," Aaron remarked. Additionally, concerns linger over Rajat Patidar's consistent strike rate around 120, posing issues for the team's middle-order solidity. Despite this defeat, Aaron suggested it might serve as a catalyst for RCB to recalibrate their approach ahead of the play-offs, pressing on synchronizing their top-order dynamism with middle-order steadiness.

