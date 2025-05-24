Saptak Talwar Soars with an Eagle at Danish Golf Challenge

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar showcased his talent with a remarkable 3-under 69, including an eagle on a Par-4, at the Danish Golf Challenge held at Bogense Golf Club, allowing him to comfortably make the cut.

Talwar, balancing his efforts between the Hotel Planner Tour and the Indian Tour, registered an eagle and three birdies offset by two bogeys during his round that had him sitting Tied-36th at 2-under after an initial round of 73.

Leading the tournament, Scotsman Calum Fyfe carded a superb eight-under par 64 on the first day and maintained his position with a five-under par 67 marked by six birdies. Sweden's Per Langfors follows closely, while Saptak holds his ground firmly in the competitive field.